Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 80

Normal 77

Record: 1939 99

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 52

Normal 54

Record: 1902 36

Maumee stage 1.42 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 4

For September 17

Rainfall

For Friday none

For September 0.32 inch (−1.23)

For the year 27.26 inches (−2.35)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 39% at 3 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 7:48 p.m.

Moonrise 8:46 a.m.

Moonset 8:37 p.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29

Last Quarter

Oct. 6

New Moon

Oct. 14