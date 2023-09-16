Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 80
Normal 77
Record: 1939 99
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 52
Normal 54
Record: 1902 36
Maumee stage 1.42 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 4
For September 17
Rainfall
For Friday none
For September 0.32 inch (−1.23)
For the year 27.26 inches (−2.35)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 39% at 3 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:21 a.m.
Sunset 7:48 p.m.
Moonrise 8:46 a.m.
Moonset 8:37 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6
New Moon
Oct. 14