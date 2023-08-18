Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 80
Normal 82
Record: 1988 98
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 58
Normal 61
Record: 1902 44
Maumee stage 2.05 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 1
For August 84
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.40 inch
For August 2.40 inches (0.29)
For the year 26.86 inches (0.49)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 1 p.m.
Lowest 66% at 10 a.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:53 a.m.
Sunset 8:35 p.m.
Moonrise 8:51 a.m.
Moonset 9:52 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14