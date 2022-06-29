Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 89
Normal 84
Record: 2012 106
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 70
Normal 63
Record: 1992 46
Maumee stage 8.00 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 1
For June 4
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For June 3.26 inches (−0.96)
For the year 15.82 inches (−4.13)
Relative humidity
Highest 83% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 29% at 5 p.m.
Average 56%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 6:15 a.m.
Moonset 10:14 p.m.
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28