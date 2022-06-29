Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 89

Normal 84

Record: 2012 106

Low temperature 47

Low one year ago 70

Normal 63

Record: 1992 46

Maumee stage 8.00 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 1

For June 4

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For June 3.26 inches (−0.96)

For the year 15.82 inches (−4.13)

Relative humidity

Highest 83% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 29% at 5 p.m.

Average 56%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 6:15 a.m.

Moonset 10:14 p.m.

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28