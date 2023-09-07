Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 85

High one year ago 79

Normal 79

Record: 1954 97

Low temperature 71

Low one year ago 60

Normal 57

Record: 1924, 1962 43

Maumee stage 1.45 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 13

For September 57

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.02 inch

For September 0.02 inch (−0.62)

For the year 26.96 inches (−1.74)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 63% at noon

Average 75%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:13 a.m.

Sunset 8:04 p.m.

Moonset 4:01 p.m.

Moonrise 12:41 a.m. Friday

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29

Last Quarter

Oct. 6