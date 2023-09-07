Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 85
High one year ago 79
Normal 79
Record: 1954 97
Low temperature 71
Low one year ago 60
Normal 57
Record: 1924, 1962 43
Maumee stage 1.45 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 13
For September 57
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.02 inch
For September 0.02 inch (−0.62)
For the year 26.96 inches (−1.74)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 63% at noon
Average 75%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:13 a.m.
Sunset 8:04 p.m.
Moonset 4:01 p.m.
Moonrise 12:41 a.m. Friday
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6