Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 82
Normal 84
Record: 1934 104
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 69
Normal 63
Record: 1904 46
Maumee stage 2.03 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 9
For July 202
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For July 4.43 inches (1.23)
For the year 23.61 inches (0.20)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 12 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 5 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:29 a.m.
Sunset 9:04 p.m.
Moonrise 2:04 p.m.
Moonset 12:49 a.m. Wednesday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16