Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 82

Normal 84

Record: 1934 104

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 69

Normal 63

Record: 1904 46

Maumee stage 2.03 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 9

For July 202

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For July 4.43 inches (1.23)

For the year 23.61 inches (0.20)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 12 a.m.

Lowest 50% at 5 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:29 a.m.

Sunset 9:04 p.m.

Moonrise 2:04 p.m.

Moonset 12:49 a.m. Wednesday

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16