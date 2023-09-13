Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 65
Normal 78
Record: 1897 95
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 56
Normal 55
Record: 1898, 1955 39
Maumee stage 1.38 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 3
For September 66
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.05 inch
For September 0.15 inch (−1.10)
For the year 27.09 inches (−2.22)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 12 a.m.
Lowest 55% at 4 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:19 a.m.
Sunset 7:54 p.m.
Moonset 7:38 p.m.
Moonrise 6:44 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6