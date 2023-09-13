Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 65

Normal 78

Record: 1897 95

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 56

Normal 55

Record: 1898, 1955 39

Maumee stage 1.38 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 3

For September 66

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.05 inch

For September 0.15 inch (−1.10)

For the year 27.09 inches (−2.22)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 12 a.m.

Lowest 55% at 4 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:19 a.m.

Sunset 7:54 p.m.

Moonset 7:38 p.m.

Moonrise 6:44 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29

Last Quarter

Oct. 6