Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 88
Normal 76
Record: 1955 94
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 56
Normal 53
Record: 1959 36
Maumee stage 2.04 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 5
For September 67
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For September 1.50 inches (−0.26)
For the year 26.92 inches (−2.90)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:24 a.m.
Sunset 7:45 p.m.
Moonset 4:02 p.m.
Moonrise 12:48 a.m. Monday
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17