Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 88

Normal 76

Record: 1955 94

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 56

Normal 53

Record: 1959 36

Maumee stage 2.04 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 5

For September 67

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For September 1.50 inches (−0.26)

For the year 26.92 inches (−2.90)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.

Average 70%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

Sunset 7:45 p.m.

Moonset 4:02 p.m.

Moonrise 12:48 a.m. Monday

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17