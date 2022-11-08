Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 60

High one year ago 64

Normal 53

Record: 1915 75

Low temperature 38

Low one year ago 33

Normal 36

Record: 1959 17

Maumee stage 7.85 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 16

For November 63

Rainfall

For Monday none

For November 0.02 inch (−0.10)

For the year 29.14 inches (−5.58)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:20 a.m.

Sunset 5:29 p.m.

Moonset 7:28 a.m.

Moonrise 5:36 p.m.

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30