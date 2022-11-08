Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 60
High one year ago 64
Normal 53
Record: 1915 75
Low temperature 38
Low one year ago 33
Normal 36
Record: 1959 17
Maumee stage 7.85 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 16
For November 63
Rainfall
For Monday none
For November 0.02 inch (−0.10)
For the year 29.14 inches (−5.58)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:20 a.m.
Sunset 5:29 p.m.
Moonset 7:28 a.m.
Moonrise 5:36 p.m.
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30