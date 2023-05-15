Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 69
High one year ago 86
Normal 72
Record: 1985 90
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 59
Normal 50
Record: 1910, 1973 32
Maumee stage 6.6 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 2
For May 109
Rainfall
For Sunday trace
For May 3.73 inches (1.87)
For the year 17.4 inches (4.45)
Relative humidity
Highest 76% at midnight
Lowest 34% at 6 p.m.
Average 55%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 8:51 p.m.
Moonset 4:39 p.m.
Moonrise 4:47 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10