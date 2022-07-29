Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 87
Normal 84
Record: 1916 98
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 65
Normal 63
Record: 1900 49
Maumee stage 2.51 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 9
For July 255
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.03 inch
For July 6.34 inches (2.66)
For the year 22.16 inches (−1.73)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 58% at 1 p.m.
Average 76%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:34 a.m.
Sunset 9 p.m.
Moonrise 7:06 a.m.
Moonset 10:02 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27