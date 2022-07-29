Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 87

Normal 84

Record: 1916 98

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 65

Normal 63

Record: 1900 49

Maumee stage 2.51 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 9

For July 255

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.03 inch

For July 6.34 inches (2.66)

For the year 22.16 inches (−1.73)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 58% at 1 p.m.

Average 76%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:34 a.m.

Sunset 9 p.m.

Moonrise 7:06 a.m.

Moonset 10:02 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27