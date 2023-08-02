Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 84
Normal 83
Record: 1953, 1955 96
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 66
Normal 63
Record: 1952, 1992 49
Maumee stage 3.05 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 4
For August 4
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For August trace (−0.12)
For the year 24.46 inches (0.08)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 3 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:37 a.m.
Sunset 8:55 p.m.
Moonset 7:21 a.m.
Moonrise 10:04 p.m.
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30