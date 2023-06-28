Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 77
Normal 84
Record: 1944 99
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 53
Normal 63
Record: 1902 41
Maumee stage 2.19 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 2
For June 133
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For June 1.37 inches (−2.71)
For the year 19.16 inches (−0.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 68% at 7 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:11 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 4:19 p.m.
Moonset 2:49 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25