Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 71

High one year ago 77

Normal 84

Record: 1944 99

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 53

Normal 63

Record: 1902 41

Maumee stage 2.19 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 2

For June 133

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For June 1.37 inches (−2.71)

For the year 19.16 inches (−0.65)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 68% at 7 p.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 4:19 p.m.

Moonset 2:49 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25