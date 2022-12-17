Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 35
High one year ago 57
Normal 37
Record: 1984 63
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 35
Normal 6
Record: 1951 −14
Maumee stage 1.96 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 32
For December 461
Rainfall
For Friday 0.01 inch
For December 0.68 inch (−0.59)
For the year 31.70 inches (−6.58)
Snowfall
For Friday 0.1 inch
For December 0.1 inch (−3.3)
Since July 1 4.3 inches (−3.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:59 a.m.
Sunset 5:13 p.m.
Moonset 1:34 p.m.
Moonrise 2:25 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
Dec. 23
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14