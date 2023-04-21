Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 56
Normal 41
Record: 1985 84
Low temperature 46
Low one year ago 30
Normal 41
Record: 1897, 1904 20
Maumee stage 2.60 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 1
For April 241
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.23 inch
For April 0.88 inch (−1.61)
For the year 12.65 inches (−2.75)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 25% at 6 p.m.
Average 59%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:52 a.m.
Sunset 8:26 p.m.
Moonrise 7:36 a.m.
Moonset: 10:30 p.m.
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19