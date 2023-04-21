Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 56

Normal 41

Record: 1985 84

Low temperature 46

Low one year ago 30

Normal 41

Record: 1897, 1904 20

Maumee stage 2.60 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 1

For April 241

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.23 inch

For April 0.88 inch (−1.61)

For the year 12.65 inches (−2.75)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 25% at 6 p.m.

Average 59%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

Sunset 8:26 p.m.

Moonrise 7:36 a.m.

Moonset: 10:30 p.m.

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19