Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 43

High one year ago 48

Normal 51

Record: 1910 86

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 41

Normal 32

Record: 1974 5

Maumee stage 12.78 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 24

For March 639

Rainfall

For Friday none

For March 3.65 inches (1.56)

For the year 10.56 inches (3.87)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For March 4.1 inches (0.1)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:35 a.m.

Sunset 7:57 p.m.

Moonrise 9:38 a.m.

Moonset 12:51 a.m. Sunday

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20