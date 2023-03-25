Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 43
High one year ago 48
Normal 51
Record: 1910 86
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 41
Normal 32
Record: 1974 5
Maumee stage 12.78 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 24
For March 639
Rainfall
For Friday none
For March 3.65 inches (1.56)
For the year 10.56 inches (3.87)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For March 4.1 inches (0.1)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:35 a.m.
Sunset 7:57 p.m.
Moonrise 9:38 a.m.
Moonset 12:51 a.m. Sunday
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20