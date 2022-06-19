Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 85

Normal 82

Record: 1994 98

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 64

Normal 61

Record: 1899 45

Maumee stage 5.11 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 2

For June 132

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For June 3.03 inches (0.26)

For the year 15.59 inches (−2.91)

Relative humidity

Highest 67% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 21% at 2 p.m.

Average 44%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonset 11:57 a.m.

Moonrise 1:42 a.m. Monday

Last Quarter

June 20

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13