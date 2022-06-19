Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 85
Normal 82
Record: 1994 98
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 64
Normal 61
Record: 1899 45
Maumee stage 5.11 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 2
For June 132
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For June 3.03 inches (0.26)
For the year 15.59 inches (−2.91)
Relative humidity
Highest 67% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 21% at 2 p.m.
Average 44%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonset 11:57 a.m.
Moonrise 1:42 a.m. Monday
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13