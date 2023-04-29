Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 54
High one year ago 53
Normal 66
Record: 1899 86
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 37
Normal 44
Record: 1946 27
Maumee stage 3.02 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 15
For April 394
Rainfall
For Friday 0.53 inch
For April 1.70 inches (−1.79)
For the year 13.47 inches (2.57)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 p.m.
Lowest 54% at midnight
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:41 a.m.
Sunset 8:35 p.m.
Moonset 4:12 a.m.
Moonrise 2:27 p.m.
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27