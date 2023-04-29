Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 54

High one year ago 53

Normal 66

Record: 1899 86

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 37

Normal 44

Record: 1946 27

Maumee stage 3.02 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 15

For April 394

Rainfall

For Friday 0.53 inch

For April 1.70 inches (−1.79)

For the year 13.47 inches (2.57)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 p.m.

Lowest 54% at midnight

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:41 a.m.

Sunset 8:35 p.m.

Moonset 4:12 a.m.

Moonrise 2:27 p.m.

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27