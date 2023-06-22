Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 96
Normal 83
Record: 1988 102
Low temperature 63
Low one year ago 68
Normal 62
Record: 1897 43
Maumee stage 2.02 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 12
For June 90
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For June 0.89 inch (−2.31)
For the year 18.68 inches (−0.25)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 26% at 3 p.m.
Average 57%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 10:02 a.m.
Moonset 12:40 a.m. Friday
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17