Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 96

Normal 83

Record: 1988 102

Low temperature 63

Low one year ago 68

Normal 62

Record: 1897 43

Maumee stage 2.02 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 12

For June 90

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For June 0.89 inch (−2.31)

For the year 18.68 inches (−0.25)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 26% at 3 p.m.

Average 57%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 10:02 a.m.

Moonset 12:40 a.m. Friday

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17