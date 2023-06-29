Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 81
Normal 84
Record: 2012 106
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 47
Normal 63
Record: 1992 46
Maumee stage 2.44 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 3
For June 134
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For June 1.37 inches (−2.85)
For the year 19.16 inches (−0.79)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 39% at 4 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:11 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 5:29 p.m.
Moonset 3:19 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25