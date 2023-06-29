Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 81

Normal 84

Record: 2012 106

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 47

Normal 63

Record: 1992 46

Maumee stage 2.44 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 3

For June 134

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For June 1.37 inches (−2.85)

For the year 19.16 inches (−0.79)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 39% at 4 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 5:29 p.m.

Moonset 3:19 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25