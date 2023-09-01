Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 80
Normal 80
Record: 1951 98
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 56
Normal 59
Record: 1915 43
Maumee stage 1.52 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 3
For August 6
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For August 2.48 inches (−1.32)
For the year 26.94 inches (−1.12)
Relative humidity
Highest 100% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 37% at 2 p.m.
Average 69%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:07 a.m.
Sunset 8:14 p.m.
Moonset 8:52 a.m.
Moonrise 9:22 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29