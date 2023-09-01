Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 80

Normal 80

Record: 1951 98

Low temperature 47

Low one year ago 56

Normal 59

Record: 1915 43

Maumee stage 1.52 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 3

For August 6

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For August 2.48 inches (−1.32)

For the year 26.94 inches (−1.12)

Relative humidity

Highest 100% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 37% at 2 p.m.

Average 69%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 8:14 p.m.

Moonset 8:52 a.m.

Moonrise 9:22 p.m.

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29