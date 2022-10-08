Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 77
Normal 68
Record: 1963, 2007 89
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 63
Normal 46
Record: 1964 26
Maumee stage 7.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 14
For October 63
Rainfall
For Friday trace
For October 0.03 inch (−0.64)
For the year 27.41 inches (−4.36)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at midnight
Lowest 43% at 3 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:45 a.m.
Sunset 7:11 p.m.
Moonset 6:08 a.m.
Moonrise 6:56 p.m.
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1