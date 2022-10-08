Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 77

Normal 68

Record: 1963, 2007 89

Low temperature 44

Low one year ago 63

Normal 46

Record: 1964 26

Maumee stage 7.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 14

For October 63

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For October 0.03 inch (−0.64)

For the year 27.41 inches (−4.36)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at midnight

Lowest 43% at 3 p.m.

Average 65%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:45 a.m.

Sunset 7:11 p.m.

Moonset 6:08 a.m.

Moonrise 6:56 p.m.

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1