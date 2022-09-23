Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 66
High one year ago 58
Normal 74
Record: 2017 92
Low temperature 56
Low one year ago 50
Normal 51
Record: 1995 34
Maumee stage 7.86 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 4
For September 12
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September 1.73 inches (−0.55)
For the year 27.15 inches (−3.19)
Relative humidity
Highest 84% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.
Average 65%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:29 a.m.
Sunset 7:36 p.m.
Moonset 7 p.m.
Moonrise 5:57 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17