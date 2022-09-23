Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 66

High one year ago 58

Normal 74

Record: 2017 92

Low temperature 56

Low one year ago 50

Normal 51

Record: 1995 34

Maumee stage 7.86 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 4

For September 12

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September 1.73 inches (−0.55)

For the year 27.15 inches (−3.19)

Relative humidity

Highest 84% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.

Average 65%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:29 a.m.

Sunset 7:36 p.m.

Moonset 7 p.m.

Moonrise 5:57 a.m. Saturday

New Moon

Sept. 25

First Quarter

Oct. 2

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17