Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 85
Normal 70
Record: 1993 90
Low temperature 44
Low one year ago 59
Normal 48
Record: 1966 27
Maumee stage 3.94 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 5
For May 107
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For May 2.17 inches (0.87)
For the year 15.90 inches (3.45)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 30% at 5 p.m.
Average 58%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:27 a.m.
Sunset 8:48 p.m.
Moonset 11:42 a.m.
Moonrise 3:03 a.m. Friday
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3