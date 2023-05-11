Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 76

High one year ago 85

Normal 70

Record: 1993 90

Low temperature 44

Low one year ago 59

Normal 48

Record: 1966 27

Maumee stage 3.94 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 5

For May 107

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For May 2.17 inches (0.87)

For the year 15.90 inches (3.45)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 30% at 5 p.m.

Average 58%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:27 a.m.

Sunset 8:48 p.m.

Moonset 11:42 a.m.

Moonrise 3:03 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3