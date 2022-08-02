Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 79
Normal 83
Record: 1953, 1955 96
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 59
Normal 63
Record: 1952, 1992 49
Maumee stage 7.9 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 10
For August 10
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For August trace (−0.12)
For the year 22.16 inches (−2.22)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 59% at 4 p.m.
Average 78%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:38 a.m.
Sunset 8:56 p.m.
Moonrise 11:20 a.m.
Moonset 11:35 p.m.
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27