Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 79

Normal 83

Record: 1953, 1955 96

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 59

Normal 63

Record: 1952, 1992 49

Maumee stage 7.9 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 10

For August 10

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For August trace (−0.12)

For the year 22.16 inches (−2.22)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 59% at 4 p.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:38 a.m.

Sunset 8:56 p.m.

Moonrise 11:20 a.m.

Moonset 11:35 p.m.

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27