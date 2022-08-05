Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 82
Normal 83
Record: 1904 98
Low temperature 70
Low one year ago 54
Normal 63
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 7.97 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 12
For August 46
Rainfall
For Thursday 0.01 inch
For August 0.49 inch (0.00)
For the year 22.65 inches (−2.10)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 67% at 3 p.m.
Average 82%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:41 a.m.
Sunset 8:52 p.m.
Moonrise 2:45 p.m.
Moonset 12:53 a.m. Saturday
First Quarter
Today
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27