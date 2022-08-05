Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 82

Normal 83

Record: 1904 98

Low temperature 70

Low one year ago 54

Normal 63

Record: 1904 44

Maumee stage 7.97 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 12

For August 46

Rainfall

For Thursday 0.01 inch

For August 0.49 inch (0.00)

For the year 22.65 inches (−2.10)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 67% at 3 p.m.

Average 82%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:41 a.m.

Sunset 8:52 p.m.

Moonrise 2:45 p.m.

Moonset 12:53 a.m. Saturday

First Quarter

Today

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27