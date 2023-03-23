Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 50
High one year ago 52
Normal 50
Record: 1907, 2012 83
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 43
Normal 31
Record: 1906 10
Maumee stage 4.07 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 20
For March 599
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.67 inch
For March 2.38 inches (0.48)
For the year 9.29 inches (2.79)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For March 4.1 inches (0.3)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:39 a.m.
Sunset 7:56 p.m.
Moonrise 8:43 a.m.
Moonset 10:29 p.m.
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20