Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 50

High one year ago 52

Normal 50

Record: 1907, 2012 83

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 43

Normal 31

Record: 1906 10

Maumee stage 4.07 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 20

For March 599

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.67 inch

For March 2.38 inches (0.48)

For the year 9.29 inches (2.79)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For March 4.1 inches (0.3)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:39 a.m.

Sunset 7:56 p.m.

Moonrise 8:43 a.m.

Moonset 10:29 p.m.

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20