Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 65

High one year ago 73

Normal 73

Record: 1911 93

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 51

Normal 51

Record: 1973 30

Maumee stage 3.90 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 8

For May 123

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For May 3.73 inches (1.42)

For the year 17.46 inches (4.00)

Relative humidity

Highest 77% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 34% at 3 p.m.

Average 56%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 8:55 p.m.

Moonset 8:12 p.m.

Moonrise 6:05 a.m. Friday

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27

Full Moon

June 3

Last Quarter

June 10