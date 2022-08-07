Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 88

High one year ago 84

Normal 83

Record: 1918 101

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 60

Normal 62

Record: 1994 47

Maumee stage 7.86 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 13

For August 73

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For August 0.49 inch (−0.23)

For the year 22.65 inches (−2.33)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 1 a.m.

Lowest 61% at 4 p.m.

Average 79%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:43 a.m.

Sunset 8:50 p.m.

Moonrise 5:15 p.m.

Moonset 2:18 a.m. Monday

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27

First Quarter

Sept. 3