Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 84
Normal 83
Record: 1918 101
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 60
Normal 62
Record: 1994 47
Maumee stage 7.86 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 13
For August 73
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For August 0.49 inch (−0.23)
For the year 22.65 inches (−2.33)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 1 a.m.
Lowest 61% at 4 p.m.
Average 79%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:43 a.m.
Sunset 8:50 p.m.
Moonrise 5:15 p.m.
Moonset 2:18 a.m. Monday
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27
First Quarter
Sept. 3