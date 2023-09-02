Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 86

Normal 80

Record: 1953 100

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 62

Normal 58

Record: 1909 42

Maumee stage 1.44 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 1

For September 1

Rainfall

For Friday none

For September none (−0.12)

For the year 26.94 inches (−1.24)

Relative humidity

Highest 86% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 39% at 4 p.m.

Average 63%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:08 a.m.

Sunset 8:11 p.m.

Moonset 10:09 a.m.

Moonrise 9:46 p.m.

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 30