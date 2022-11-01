Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 64
High one year ago 60
Normal 57
Record: 1950 82
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 41
Normal 38
Record: 1988 19
Maumee stage 1.62 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 4
For October 387
Rainfall
For Monday 0.19 inch
For October 1.74 inches (−1.21)
For the year 34.05 inches (−4.93)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For October 0.7 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 0.7 inches (0.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:11 a.m.
Sunset 6:36 p.m.
Moonrise 3:37 p.m.
Moonset 1:29 a.m. Wednesday
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23