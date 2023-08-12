Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 79

Normal 83

Record: 1941 99

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 59

Normal 62

Record: 1967 46

Maumee stage 2.05 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 7

For August 59

Rainfall

For Friday trace

For August 1.63 inches (0.28)

For the year 26.09 inches (0.48)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 65% at 4 p.m.

Average 81%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

Sunset 8:43 p.m.

Moonset 6:59 p.m.

Moonrise 3:42 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6