Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 74
High one year ago 80
Normal 84
Record: 1936 104
Low temperature 69
Low one year ago 63
Normal 64
Record: 1908 47
Maumee stage 10.32 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 7
For July 86
Rainfall
For Friday 0.08 inch
For July 3.57 inches (2.49)
For the year 19.39 inches (−1.90)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 74% at 5 p.m.
Average 86%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:17 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonrise 5:01 p.m.
Moonset 2:56 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5