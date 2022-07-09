Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 74

High one year ago 80

Normal 84

Record: 1936 104

Low temperature 69

Low one year ago 63

Normal 64

Record: 1908 47

Maumee stage 10.32 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 7

For July 86

Rainfall

For Friday 0.08 inch

For July 3.57 inches (2.49)

For the year 19.39 inches (−1.90)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 74% at 5 p.m.

Average 86%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:17 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonrise 5:01 p.m.

Moonset 2:56 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5