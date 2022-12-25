Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 11
High one year ago 56
Normal 35
Record: 1932 62
Low temperature −2
Low one year ago 36
Normal 22
Record: 1983 −16
Maumee stage 1.79 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 60
For December 829
Rainfall
For Saturday trace
For December 0.96 inch (−0.93)
For the year 31.98 inches (−6.92)
Snowfall
For Saturday trace
For December 2.7 inches (−2.9)
Since July 1 6.9 inches (−0.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:04 a.m.
Sunset 5:17 p.m.
Moonrise 10:31 a.m.
Moonset 7:57 p.m.
First Quarter
Dec. 29
Full Moon
Jan. 8
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21