Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 11

High one year ago 56

Normal 35

Record: 1932 62

Low temperature −2

Low one year ago 36

Normal 22

Record: 1983 −16

Maumee stage 1.79 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 60

For December 829

Rainfall

For Saturday trace

For December 0.96 inch (−0.93)

For the year 31.98 inches (−6.92)

Snowfall

For Saturday trace

For December 2.7 inches (−2.9)

Since July 1 6.9 inches (−0.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:04 a.m.

Sunset 5:17 p.m.

Moonrise 10:31 a.m.

Moonset 7:57 p.m.

First Quarter

Dec. 29

Full Moon

Jan. 8

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21