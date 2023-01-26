Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 34
High one year ago 23
Normal 32
Record: 1950 69
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago −2
Normal 18
Record: 1961, 1963, 2000 −9
Maumee stage 4.64 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 32
For January 708
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.63 inch
For January 2.53 inches (−0.40)
For the year 2.53 inches (−0.40)
Snowfall
For Wednesday 6.1 inches (record)
For January 9.2 inches (0.5)
Since July 1 16.2 inches (−2.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:57 a.m.
Sunset 5:50 p.m.
Moonrise 10:57 a.m.
Moonset 11:51 p.m.
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20