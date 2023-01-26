Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 34

High one year ago 23

Normal 32

Record: 1950 69

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago −2

Normal 18

Record: 1961, 1963, 2000 −9

Maumee stage 4.64 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 32

For January 708

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.63 inch

For January 2.53 inches (−0.40)

For the year 2.53 inches (−0.40)

Snowfall

For Wednesday 6.1 inches (record)

For January 9.2 inches (0.5)

Since July 1 16.2 inches (−2.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:57 a.m.

Sunset 5:50 p.m.

Moonrise 10:57 a.m.

Moonset 11:51 p.m.

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20