Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 90

High one year ago 70

Normal 83

Record: 1988 99

Low temperature 75

Low one year ago 49

Normal 62

Record: 1902 40

Maumee stage 8.14 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 18

For June 180

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For June 3.03 inches (−0.32)

For the year 15.59 inches (−3.49)

Relative humidity

Highest 67% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 60% at 2 p.m.

Average 49%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonset 4:23 p.m.

Moonrise 3:13 a.m. Friday

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20