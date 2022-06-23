Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 70
Normal 83
Record: 1988 99
Low temperature 75
Low one year ago 49
Normal 62
Record: 1902 40
Maumee stage 8.14 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 18
For June 180
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For June 3.03 inches (−0.32)
For the year 15.59 inches (−3.49)
Relative humidity
Highest 67% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 60% at 2 p.m.
Average 49%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonset 4:23 p.m.
Moonrise 3:13 a.m. Friday
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20