Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 68

High one year ago 54

Normal 61

Record: 2002 85

Low temperature 45

Low one year ago 34

Normal 40

Record: 2020 22

Maumee stage 3.56 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 8

For April 178

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.03 inch

For April 0.62 inches (−1.65)

For the year 12.39 inches (3.01)

Relative humidity

Highest 89% at 11 a.m.

Lowest 57% at 10a.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:58 a.m.

Sunset 8:22 p.m.

Moonset 5:41 p.m.

Moonrise 6:20 a.m. Tuesday

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12