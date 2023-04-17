Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 68
High one year ago 54
Normal 61
Record: 2002 85
Low temperature 45
Low one year ago 34
Normal 40
Record: 2020 22
Maumee stage 3.56 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 8
For April 178
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.03 inch
For April 0.62 inches (−1.65)
For the year 12.39 inches (3.01)
Relative humidity
Highest 89% at 11 a.m.
Lowest 57% at 10a.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:58 a.m.
Sunset 8:22 p.m.
Moonset 5:41 p.m.
Moonrise 6:20 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12