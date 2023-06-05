Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 81
Normal 78
Record: 2011 97
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 48
Normal 57
Record: 1945 39
Maumee stage 2 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 6
For June 38
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For June none (−0.63)
For the year 17.79 inches (1.43)
Relative humidity
Highest 62% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 18% at 5 p.m.
Average 40%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:09 p.m.
Moonset 7:05 a.m.
Moonrise 11:27 p.m.
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3