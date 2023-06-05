Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 81

Normal 78

Record: 2011 97

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 48

Normal 57

Record: 1945 39

Maumee stage 2 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 6

For June 38

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For June none (−0.63)

For the year 17.79 inches (1.43)

Relative humidity

Highest 62% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 18% at 5 p.m.

Average 40%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:09 p.m.

Moonset 7:05 a.m.

Moonrise 11:27 p.m.

Last Quarter

June 10

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3