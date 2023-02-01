Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 21
High one year ago 29
Normal 33
Record: 1989 61
Low temperature 9
Low one year ago 5
Normal 18
Record: 1963 −18
Maumee stage 5.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 50
For January 947
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For January 2.75 inches (0.21)
For the year 2.75 inches (0.21)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For January 10.4 inches (−0.4)
Since July 1 17.4 inches (−3.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:52 a.m.
Sunset 5:58 p.m.
Moonset 5:17 a.m.
Moonrise 2:04 p.m.
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27