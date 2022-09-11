Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 79
Normal 78
Record: 1983 97
Low temperature 60
Low one year ago 48
Normal 56
Record: 1902, 1924 39
Maumee stage 8.15 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 8
For September 58
Rainfall
For Saturday 0.02 inch
For September .0.02 inch (−1.03)
For the year 25.44 inches (−3.67)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 51% at 2 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:17 a.m.
Sunset 7:57 p.m.
Moonset 8:29 a.m.
Moonrise 8:54 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25
First Quarter
Oct. 2
Full Moon
Oct. 9