Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 82

Normal 83

Record: 1910, 1952 96

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 64

Normal 63

Record: 1902 42

Maumee stage 2.6 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 7

For June 132

Rainfall

For Monday none

For June 1.37 inches (−2.57)

For the year 19.16 inches (−0.51)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 3 p.m.

Lowest 66% at 1 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:10 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 3:12 a.m.

Moonset 2:24 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25