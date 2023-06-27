Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 82
Normal 83
Record: 1910, 1952 96
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 64
Normal 63
Record: 1902 42
Maumee stage 2.6 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 7
For June 132
Rainfall
For Monday none
For June 1.37 inches (−2.57)
For the year 19.16 inches (−0.51)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 3 p.m.
Lowest 66% at 1 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:10 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 3:12 a.m.
Moonset 2:24 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25