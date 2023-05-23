Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 65
Normal 74
Record: 1902 92
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 48
Normal 53
Record: 1924 35
Maumee stage 2.7 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 0
For May 154
Rainfall
For Monday none
For May 4.06 inches (0.94)
For the year 17.79 inches (3.52)
Relative humidity
Highest 86% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 26% at 3 p.m.
Average 56%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:16 a.m.
Sunset 8:58 p.m.
Moonrise 9:08 a.m.
Moonset 1:08 a.m. Wednesday
First Quarter
May 27
Full Moon
June 3
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18