Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 89

High one year ago 87

Normal 84

Record: 1952 99

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 57

Normal 63

Record: 1923 46

Maumee stage 2.49 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 10

For June 144

Rainfall

For Thursday trace

For June 1.37 inches (−2.98)

For the year 19.16 inches (−0.92)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 2 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:12 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonrise 6:44 p.m.

Moonset 3:58 a.m. Saturday

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9

New Moon

July 17

First Quarter

July 25