Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 87
Normal 84
Record: 1952 99
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 57
Normal 63
Record: 1923 46
Maumee stage 2.49 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 10
For June 144
Rainfall
For Thursday trace
For June 1.37 inches (−2.98)
For the year 19.16 inches (−0.92)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 2 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:12 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonrise 6:44 p.m.
Moonset 3:58 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9
New Moon
July 17
First Quarter
July 25