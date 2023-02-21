Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 51

High one year ago 48

Normal 38

Record: 2018 70

Low temperature 30

Low one year ago 15

Normal 22

Record: 2015 −5

Maumee stage 2.56 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 24

For February 599

Rainfall

For Monday none

For February 1.18 inches (−0.22)

For the year 3.93 inches (−0.01)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For February 0.2 inches (−5.7)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−8.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:27 a.m.

Sunset 6:22 p.m.

Moonrise 8:31 a.m.

Moonset 8:15 p.m.

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21