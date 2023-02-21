Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 51
High one year ago 48
Normal 38
Record: 2018 70
Low temperature 30
Low one year ago 15
Normal 22
Record: 2015 −5
Maumee stage 2.56 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 24
For February 599
Rainfall
For Monday none
For February 1.18 inches (−0.22)
For the year 3.93 inches (−0.01)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For February 0.2 inches (−5.7)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−8.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:27 a.m.
Sunset 6:22 p.m.
Moonrise 8:31 a.m.
Moonset 8:15 p.m.
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21