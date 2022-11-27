Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 54 High one year ago 33
Normal 45
Record: 1908, 2011 65
Low temperature 25
Low one year ago 27
Normal 29
Record: 1930 7
Maumee stage 1.59 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 25
For November 572
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For November 0.41 inch (−2.15)
For the year 29.53 inches (−7.08)
Snowfall
For Saturday none
For November 3.5 inches (2.1)
Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.7)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:42 a.m.
Sunset 5:14 p.m.
Moonrise 11:54 a.m.
Moonset 9:01 p.m.
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7
Last Quarter
Dec. 16
New Moon
Dec. 23