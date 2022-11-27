Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 54 High one year ago 33

Normal 45

Record: 1908, 2011 65

Low temperature 25

Low one year ago 27

Normal 29

Record: 1930 7

Maumee stage 1.59 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 25

For November 572

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For November 0.41 inch (−2.15)

For the year 29.53 inches (−7.08)

Snowfall

For Saturday none

For November 3.5 inches (2.1)

Since July 1 4.2 inches (2.7)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:42 a.m.

Sunset 5:14 p.m.

Moonrise 11:54 a.m.

Moonset 9:01 p.m.

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7

Last Quarter

Dec. 16

New Moon

Dec. 23