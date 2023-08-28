Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 77
High one year ago 81
Normal 81
Record: 1948 96
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 56
Normal 60
Record: 1910 45
Maumee stage 1.51 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 3
For August 167
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For August 2.48 inches (−0.81)
For the year 26.94 inches (−0.61)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:03 a.m.
Sunset 8:19 p.m.
Moonrise 7:21 p.m.
Moonset 4:49 a.m. Tuesday
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22