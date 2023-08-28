Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 77

High one year ago 81

Normal 81

Record: 1948 96

Low temperature 58

Low one year ago 56

Normal 60

Record: 1910 45

Maumee stage 1.51 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 3

For August 167

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For August 2.48 inches (−0.81)

For the year 26.94 inches (−0.61)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 4 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 8:19 p.m.

Moonrise 7:21 p.m.

Moonset 4:49 a.m. Tuesday

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6

New Moon

Sept. 14

First Quarter

Sept. 22