Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 32

High one year ago 27

Normal 32

Record: 1909 65

Low temperature 28

Low one year ago 0

Normal 18

Record: YEAR −18

Maumee stage 5.92 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 35

For January 640

Rainfall

For Monday 0.03 inch

For January 1.90 inches (−0.08)

For the year 1.90 inches (−0.08)

Snowfall

For Monday 0.3 inch

For January 3.1 inches (−4.9)

Since July 1 10.1 inches (−7.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:58 a.m.

Sunset 5:47 p.m.

Moonrise 10:08 a.m.

Moonset 9:27 p.m.

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20