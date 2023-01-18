Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 51
High one year ago 29
Normal 32
Record: 1952 65
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 23
Normal 18
Record: 1982 −17
Maumee stage 2.6 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 20
For January 460
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.01 inch
For January 0.82 inch (−0.69)
For the year 0.82 inch (−0.69)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For January 0.1 inch (−5.6)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−8.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:02 a.m.
Sunset 5:41 p.m.
Moonset 2:03 p.m.
Moonrise 6:09 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13