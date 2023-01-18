Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 51

High one year ago 29

Normal 32

Record: 1952 65

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 23

Normal 18

Record: 1982 −17

Maumee stage 2.6 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 20

For January 460

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.01 inch

For January 0.82 inch (−0.69)

For the year 0.82 inch (−0.69)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For January 0.1 inch (−5.6)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−8.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:02 a.m.

Sunset 5:41 p.m.

Moonset 2:03 p.m.

Moonrise 6:09 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13