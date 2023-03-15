Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 61
Normal 47
Record: 2012 79
Low temperature 25
Low one year ago 29
Normal 29
Record: 1950 6
Maumee stage 7.41 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 34
For March 371
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For March 1.54 inches (0.36)
For the year 8.45 inches (2.67)
Snowfall
For Tuesday trace
For March 3.9 inches (1.2)
Since July 1 21.5 inches (−9.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:52 a.m.
Sunset 7:47 p.m.
Moonset 12:29 p.m.
Moonrise 4:50 a.m.
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13