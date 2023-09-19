Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 71

High one year ago 82

Normal 76

Record: 1955 93

Low temperature 52

Low one year ago 60

Normal 53

Record: 1900 33

Maumee stage 1.37 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 3

For September 29

Rainfall

For Monday none

For September 0.32 inches (−1.53)

For the year 27.26 inches (−2.65)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 2 a.m./p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:24 a.m.

Sunset 7:43 p.m.

Moonrise 11:59 a.m.

Moonset 9:48 a.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 22

Full Moon

Sept. 29

Last Quarter

Oct. 6

New Moon

Oct. 14