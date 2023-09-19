Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 71
High one year ago 82
Normal 76
Record: 1955 93
Low temperature 52
Low one year ago 60
Normal 53
Record: 1900 33
Maumee stage 1.37 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 3
For September 29
Rainfall
For Monday none
For September 0.32 inches (−1.53)
For the year 27.26 inches (−2.65)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 2 a.m./p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:24 a.m.
Sunset 7:43 p.m.
Moonrise 11:59 a.m.
Moonset 9:48 a.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6
New Moon
Oct. 14