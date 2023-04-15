Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature (record) 83

High one year ago 61

Normal 60

Record: 1910, 1941 83

Low temperature 47

Low one year ago 37

Normal 39

Record: 1917, 1943, 1957 23

Maumee stage 3.33 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 0

For April 170

Rainfall

For Friday none

For April 0.59 inch (−1.13)

For the year 12.36 inches (3.23)

Relative humidity

Highest 77% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 21% at 4 p.m.

Average 49%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 8:20 p.m.

Moonset 3:10 p.m.

Moonrise 5:31 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12