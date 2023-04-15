Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature (record) 83
High one year ago 61
Normal 60
Record: 1910, 1941 83
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 37
Normal 39
Record: 1917, 1943, 1957 23
Maumee stage 3.33 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 0
For April 170
Rainfall
For Friday none
For April 0.59 inch (−1.13)
For the year 12.36 inches (3.23)
Relative humidity
Highest 77% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 21% at 4 p.m.
Average 49%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:01 a.m.
Sunset 8:20 p.m.
Moonset 3:10 p.m.
Moonrise 5:31 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12